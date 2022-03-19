Saturday, March 19
Coffee with Curt, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way. Information: (909) 465-5265.
Chino Cultural Palooza, 4 to 9 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Pop-up Chino Hills City Hall, 8 to 11 a.m., Lowe’s in the Crossroads Marketplace, 13251 Peyton Drive near Costco.
“Charlotte’s Web,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Children’s Theatre play, 13123 Seventh St. Tickets $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors.
Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Planting a Spring Garden, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityof chino.org/healthychino.
Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Festive Flowers, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Children ages 4 to 10, $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
Sunday, March 20
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Challenged Athletes Foundation track and field clinic, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Chino High School, 5472 Park Place. Information: challengedathletes.org.
Monday, March 21
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, March 22
Free Pfizer vaccine event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 387-3911.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: chinohills.org.
Wednesday, March 23
Salute to Public Safety, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Los Serranos Golf and County Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Thursday, March 24
Fire chief swearing-in, 3 p.m., Chino Valley Fire District Station 1, 5078 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 902-5260.
Friday, March 25
Chino Hills 55+ Club meeting, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, with coffee and registration at 9:30 a.m. The program will center around the history of Shakespeare and how phrases from his works are used in everyday life. Information: Sharon Stuewe, (909) 226-8686.
Saturday, March 26
Ball N’ Brunch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Preserve Community Center,15800 Main St., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3261.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909)334-3266.
