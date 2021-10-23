Saturday, Oct. 23
21st Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Police Department, 14011 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 364-2000.
Chino Police Department open house, noon to 5 p.m., 5451 Guardian Way, Chino.
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Pumpkin Garden Festival, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Register at cityofchino.org/programs.
Dog Park for Chino Hills Howl-O-Ween dog park day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vila Borba Dog Park, 17001 Amadora Drive, Chino Hills. Information: dogparkch2@gmail.com or (909) 518-9318.
Monday, Oct. 25
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., hybrid meeting, Diamond Bar City Council chambers and telephonic, 21810 Copley Drive or call (562) 247-8422 and enter 420392254.
Chino Community Services Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southlands Church, 5559 Park Place, Chino.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Chino Hills City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: chinohills.org.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 McCoy Equestrian Center.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce job fair, 2 to 5 p.m., Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 627-6177.
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Blood drive, 1 to 7 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection ‘Welcome Back’ lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., McCoy Barn, 12480 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Halloween social and costume contest, noon to 2 p.m., for Chino Hills Active Adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Department of Toxic Substances Control meeting on the cleanup of Aerojet in Chino Hills, 5 p.m., via Zoom. Register in advance by visiting bit.ly/aerojetpublicmeeting.
Friday, Oct. 29
Trick or Treat at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 3 to 5 p.m., with costume contest at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Women’s Personal Safety and Awareness workshop, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 364-2000.
