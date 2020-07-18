Saturday, July 18
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Free gardening workshop by reservation on “Weed Control and Integrated Pest Management,” 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and a children’s workshop on “World of Bugs,” 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
Sunday, July 19
Blood drive, 11 to 4 p.m. at 14317 Pleasant Hill Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Monday, July 20
Free grab-and-go meals for children, 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays through July 31.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Online participation options available.
Tuesday, July 21
Chino City Council, 7 p.m. in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Online participation options available.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., commissioners and staff in council chambers, participants online. See Page B1.
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: 627-3663.
Wednesday, July 22
Virtual bingo games, 6 p.m., offered by the City of Chino Hills Community Services Department. Information: 364-2700.
Business@Breakfast virtual meeting hosted by Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 7:45 to 9 a.m., online at https://us02.web.zoom.us/j/82575212766 and enter meeting number 82575212786.
Chino Valley school district Family Engagement Center, “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” Zoom meeting, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration required.
Thursday, July 23
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: 627-3663.
Chino Valley school district Family Engagement Center, “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” Zoom meeting in Spanish, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Registration required.
Friday, July 24
Chino Hills 55+ Club on Zoom, 10 a.m. Club members will receive Zoom information by email. Those who need assistance may call Sharon Stuewe at 226-8686.
Saturday, July 25
Drive-in movie at The Shoppes, “Missing Link,” 8:30 p.m., $10 per vehicle, gates open at 6 p.m. in the overflow parking lot at The Shoppes. Information: 364-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.