Saturday, April 4
CANCELLED: Chino Hills mulch giveaway, 7:30 a.m., overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
CANCELLED: Healthy Family Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park. Chino.
Sunday, April 5
Palm Sunday
CANCELLED: Brew and Chew fundraiser to benefit projects of Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, noon to 5 p.m., Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds.
Monday, April 6
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission. The next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, May 4 in the city council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, April 7
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., via teleconferencing. See Page XX for instructions to participate.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Planning Commission. Next meeting will be held remotely at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.
CANCELLED: Kilroy Coffee Klatch for veterans, 9 to 11 a.m., Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive.
Wednesday, April 8
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. Rescheduled to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 6 at council chambers.
CANCELLED: Chino Valley Fire District board meeting at district headquarters.
Thursday, April 9
First day of Passover
Friday, April 10
Good Friday
CANCELLED: Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center.
CANCELLED: Carruchas Car Club Cruise Night, free family classic car show, 7 p.m., 5509 Philadelphia St., Chino. The group hopes to offer its car shows again in May or when the state’s social distance order is lifted.
Saturday, April 11
CANCELLED: City of Chino Hills Easter Egg-Citement, Chino Hills Community Park.
CANCELLED: Once a month Saturday opening for Old Schoolhouse Museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5493 B St., Chino. Information: 334-3278.
CANCELLED: Household hazardous waste drop off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., City of Chino Public Works Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
