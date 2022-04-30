Saturday, April 30
Arbor Day tree planting and trail cleanup, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., La Sierra Trailhead, corner of La Sierra and Monteverde drives in Chino Hills.
Compost and mulch giveaway, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Free vision screening, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Information: Mike Preston, (909) 573-3600.
National drug take-back day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Outdoor event for people with disabilities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Sunday, May 1
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., BAPS Charities, 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Monday, May 2
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting will be on May 16, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityof chino.org/agendas.
Bingo de Mayo, dinner at 5:30 p.m., bingo at 7 p.m., tickets $30 or $25 for ages 55+, Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave., hosted by Rancho del Chino Rotary.
Tuesday, May 3
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityof chino.org/agendas.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, May 4
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., via Zoom at us.02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 and enter meeting number 7149929027.
Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting to discuss the future Station 68 in Chino Hills, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Organic waste workshop, 6 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Thursday, May 5
Cinco De Mayo
Teen Advisory Committee meeting, 7 to 8 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/teens.
National Day of Prayer, noon, Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
“Grease,” 7 p.m., tickets range from $8 to $12, Chino Hills High School Theatre, for tickets visit the atreatchhs.seatyourself.biz. Continues Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7.
Friday, May 6
Summer Healthy Grilling: Philly Cheese Steak Foil Packets, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Healthy Grilling: Philly Cheese Steak Foil Packets, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Chino Hills Kids Night Out, 6 to 10 p.m., $25 per child, ages 6 to 12, crafts, games, light dinner, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
First Friday at Chino Youth Museum event, 3 to 5 p.m., 13191 Sixth St., Chino. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Saturday, May 7
Hike the Valley: 3.6-mile Castlewood Trail in Fullerton, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Chino Hills Community Services Open House, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a chance to learn about the city’s summer recreation programs, includes class demonstrations, crafts, and activities, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 14317 Pleasant Hill Drive, Chino Hills.
Street taco fest, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.