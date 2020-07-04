Saturday, July 4
Independence Day
Monday, July 6
Free grab-and-go meals, 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays through July 31, Chino High, 5472 Park Place and Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission. Next meeting is 7 p.m., Monday, July 20.
Tuesday, July 7
School reopening study session, 4:30 p.m., livestreamed on school district’s YouTube channel: https:/bit.ly/2B9xdpc.
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: 627-3663.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave., 334-3250. Livestream will be available at cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m. To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952.
Wednesday, July 8
Business@Breakfast virtual meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m., hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce. Visit https://us02.web.zoom.us/j/82575212766.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., fire district training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 902-5260 or cvifd.org. Live audio of the meeting will be available at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/5181676552442682894.
Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
Thursday, July 9
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: 627-3663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.