Saturday, Aug. 21
Dudes Got Blues, Chino Hills band, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Living Word Assembly Church, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Used book sale, last day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library.
Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Bird Friendly Gardens, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/programs.
Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Fun With Nature Art, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Teen Garden Workshops, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Decorating Your Garden, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to get a shelter dog to walk, subject to availability. Personal dogs welcome. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Monday, Aug. 23
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fit Body Boot Camp, 5867 Pine Ave., Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament, 1 p.m., at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or contact Zeb Welborn at zwelborn@chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 973-9089.
Chino community services commission meeting, 7 p.m. at Chino city council chambers, 13220 Central Avenue.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Portuguese Holy Spirit festival, opening ceremony, band plays at 6 p.m., opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the Chino Valley D.E.S. Hall, 5216 Riverside Drive. The community is invited.
Covid vaccinations, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Cancelled: Chino Hills City Council meeting. Next meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Lifestream blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Chino Hills farmers market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills
Blood drive, 1 to 7 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m., hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce on Zoom. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.