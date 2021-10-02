Saturday, Oct. 2
Chino Relay for Life, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
Chino High mattress sale fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5472 Park Place, Chino. Continues on Sunday.
Chino Hills compost giveaway, 7:30 a.m., The Shoppes overflow parking lot at Boys Republic and Shoppes drives.
Sunday, Oct. 3
The Friends of Steve McQueen car and motorcycle show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills. Information: stevemcqueencarshow.com.
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Loving Savior of the Hills Church, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Monday, Oct. 4
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m., Oct. 18, council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 McCoy Equestrian Center.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., The Parkhouse in the Preserve at Chino, 15871 Main Street. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/603829861.
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bread of Life Christian Church, 12765 Oaks Ave., Chino. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Chino Valley Unified School Board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive. Can be viewed in progress on the school district’s YouTube channel.
‘Cyn in the City’ shopping gala, 5 to 8 p.m., Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Friday, Oct. 8
Harvest Festival, 5 to 11 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Harvest Festival, 2 to 11 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Community Foundation Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, $55, includes wine, food bites, a hop and wine garden, and entertainment. For tickets: chinohillswinewalk.com.
Music in Motion band tournament, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
St. Margaret Mary School car show, 12664 Central Ave., Chino. Information: stmargaretmaryschoolcarshow.com.
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Sharps collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Valley Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
