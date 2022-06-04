Saturday, June 4
Hike the Valley: Reef Point and Crystal Cove 5-mile trail, 7 a.m., Carolyn Owen s Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3478.
National Trails Day, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grand Avenue Park trailhead in Chino Hills, 9 a.m. guided intermediate hike, 9:30 a.m. guided beginner’s hike. Information: chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
Sunday, June 5
Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills. Information: stevemcqueencarshow.com or call (909) 628-1217.
Birdwatching Walk, 8:30 a.m., Prado Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino. Information: pomonavalleyaudubon@gmail.com.
Monday, June 6
Chino Hills summer day camp begins, nine-week program with weekly field trips, ages 6 to 12, Grand Avenue Park.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, June 20 at council chambers. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, June 7
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, June 8
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., Diamond Bar City Council chambers, 21810 Copley Drive. Online at attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/6073802710828533516.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleyfire.org or (909) 902-5260.
Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3987.
Thursday, June 9
Teen Opportunity Program meeting, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Friday, June 10
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Valley Medical Center, 5450 Walnut Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Healthy Grilling: Grilled Veggie Panzanala Salad, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
All American Bingo and BBQ, 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Saturday, June 11
“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through Seat Yourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.