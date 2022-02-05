Saturday, Feb. 5
Hike the Valley, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Run for Russ 5K run-walk, 8 a.m., Chino Civic Center, 13250 Central Ave., Chino. Information: runforruss.com.
IEUA virtual redistricting workshop, 10 to 11:30 a.m., for link, visit ieua.org/redistricting.
Super Bowl Men’s Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., tickets are $12, Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 464-8255.
Monday, Feb. 7
Chino Redistricting Workshop, 2 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting, next meeting scheduled for Feb. 21. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Senior Movie Madness, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: (909) 591-9836.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Mayor’s prayer breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., Los Serranos County Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Prison citizens advisory meetings, 8:30 a.m. for California Institution for Men, 9:30 am. for California Institution for Women.
Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. To join the meeting remotely, enter number 86197351711 in the Zoom application or call (669) 900-6833.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Suicide prevention forum, 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
COVID-19 testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Teen Opportunity meeting, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Ages 13 through 18. Information: cityofchino.org/teens.
Chino Valley Lions Club speech contest, 6:15 p.m. Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
Friday, Feb. 11
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Joey’s BBQ, 3689 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Chino Tea Party meeting, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
The Great Backyard Bird Count, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
