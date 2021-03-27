Saturday, March 27
Passover begins at sundown.
Sunday, March 28
Palm Sunday.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5048 D St., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Monday, March 29
Spring break for Chino Valley school district through April 2.
Virtual Quality of Life workshop, hosted by the Chino Police Department, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Information: chinohills.org/qualityoflife.
Chino Valley Fire District special board meeting, 4 p.m., online only at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/679340270102582288 or call (877) 309-2071, enter attendee number 394554846 and select the # key and enter 157776667. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Tuesday, March 30
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Virtual Quality of Life workshop, hosted by the Chino Police Department, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Information: chinohills.org/qualityoflife.
Wed., March 31
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m., on Zoom. Vola Rossi will speak on Business Schmoozing is Real. Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com or (909) 627-6177.
Virtual bingo, hosted by the Chino Hills Community Services Department, 10 a.m. for residents 50 and over, 6 p.m. for ages 18 and over. Information: chinohills.org/recreation, click on registration, then register now in the large blue circle icon, then enrichment.
COVID-19 testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 387-3911 or visit sbcovid19.com and select testing sites.
Virtual Quality of Life workshop, hosted by the Chino Police Department, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Information: chinohills.org/qualityoflife.
Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Information: https://heritagefarmersmarket.org/chino-hills.
City of Chino public meeting on the future of Chino Rancho Park, 4 to 5 p.m., southeast corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard. Information: 334-3256.
Friday, April 2
Good Friday.
Chino Youth Museum “Lab Fridays,” 10 to 11:30 a.m., 13191 Sixth St., Chino. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.com or (909) 334-3270.
Easter Egg-Citement, McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Continues on April 3. Information: chinohills.org/Easter.
City of Chino office hours at Chino Preserve, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main Street, Chino.
