Saturday, April 11

CANCELLED: City of Chino Hills Easter Egg-Citement, Community Park. 

CANCELLED: Once a month Saturday opening for Old Schoolhouse Museum, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. Information: 334-3278.

CANCELLED: Household hazardous waste drop off, City of Chino Public Works Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.

Sunday, April 12

Easter Sunday

Monday, April 13

Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m. Zoom online meeting.

Tuesday, April 14

Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m. Zoom online meeting.

CANCELLED: Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, Chaffey College Chino campus. 

Wed., April 15

Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.

Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., to be held telephonically by calling 1-786-535-3211 and entering the access code: 513-792-837. Residents who would like assistance on how to participate in the meeting may call the city clerk's office at (626) 333-2211 by 5 p.m. April 14.

CANCELLED: Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission. Rescheduled 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 in council chambers.

Thursday, April 16

Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., board room (with social distancing), 5130 Riverside Drive, or virtually via the district’s website.

Friday, April 17

CANCELLED: The Let it Be Foundation’s Dance of Hope, Colony High, 3850 E. Riverside Drive, Ontario.

Saturday, April 18

CANCELLED: Garden workshops, 8:30 and 10 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5876 Riverside Drive.

