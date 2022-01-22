Saturday, Jan. 22
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: foodforlifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Prayer service to promote the sanctity of life, 1 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Church.
Document shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon, The Shoppes at Chino Hills at the corner of Shoppes and Boys Republic drives.
Chino Teen game night, 5 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. RSVP required. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Monday, Jan. 24
Chino Community Services Commission Meeting, 7 to 9:30 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Senior Driver Safety Class, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Free vaccines, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Senior Driver Safety Class, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Police Department, Community Room, 5450 Walnut Ave. To register: enter “ChinoPD” as the sponsor code on redcrossblood.org.
Friday, Jan. 28
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
New Year’s Bingo Extravaganza, 2 to 5:30 p.m., Chino Senior Center auditorium, 13170 Central Ave. Ages 21 and up.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Catalytic converter etching event, 8 a.m. to noon, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 665, Chino Hills. Chino Hills residents only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.