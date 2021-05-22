Saturday, May 22
Hazardous household waste drop off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Chino residents only. Information: cityofchino.org.
Chino Valley Fire Foundation Bike and Hot Rod show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleyfirefoundation.com.
Chino Valley Missing Pets annual fundraiser garage sale, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2406 Monte Royale Drive, Chino Hills.
Vaccinations at BAPS Hindu Temple, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Registration at lamandir.site/bapcharities.
Monday, May 24
Chino Hills Legislative Advocacy Committee, 3 p.m., to discuss upcoming state legislation. Residents may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/88530417385 or by calling (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 88530417385.
Cancelled: Chino Community Services meeting. Information: cityofchino.org.
Tuesday, May 25
Chino Hills City Council budget workshop, 3 to 5 p.m., followed by 7 p.m. council meeting. Councilmembers attend in person and residents participate online by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or by phone at (669) 900-6833 and enter number 86197351711.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, May 26
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 4 p.m., online only. Information: chinovalleyfire.org or (909) 902-5260.
Thursday, May 27
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills State of the City, 4 p.m., via Zoom, complimentary. Registration is required by May 26 by visiting chino hills.org/stateofthe city.
Friday, May 28
Chino Hills 55+ Club meeting, 10 a.m., via Zoom. To receive a link, call Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
