Saturday, Dec. 5
Christmas tree lighting, 5 to 8 p.m., community invited, Inland Hills Church lawn, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Dudes Got Blues, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Diaper and baby item dropoff, 10 a.m., Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez’ office, 13160 Seventh St.
Sold out: McCoy Holiday Lights drive-through scheduled for Dec. 5, 12, 19, and 20 at McCoy Equestrian Center.
Monday, Dec. 7
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women. Both meetings held online.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills government center parking lot.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers. The public participates remotely by visting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711. To join by phone, call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 902-5260 or chino valleyfire.org.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Hanukkah begins.
9-foot Menorah lighting, 6:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Active Adults drive-through Christmas luncheon, noon to 1 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Friday, Dec. 11
Holiday dinner, 6 p.m., dine-in or takeout, donation of $12, American Legion Chino Post 299, 13179 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Holiday craft fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino American Legion Post 299, 13179 Central Ave.
“Christmas Lights Night Ride,” open to all, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by the BOBie Cycling Club based in Chino Valley.
Drive-through Winter Wonderland Spectacular, 6 to 8 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
The Berrytones, 4 to 6 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, presenting a Christmas mix of traditional and contemporary music and dance.
Holiday toy collection drive-through, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez’ office, 13160 Seventh St., Chino.
Christmas Acts of Kindness virtual event, hosted by Rhythm of Life Church in Chino, 10 a.m., featuring speakers, music, prayer and a raffle. Proceeds benefit Isaiah’s Rock.
