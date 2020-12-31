Thursday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve
Friday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13201 Central Ave.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Planning Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m. Feb. 3.
COVID testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 3210 Chino Ave., Chino Hills.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino.
Friday, Jan. 8
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Threshold Aviation Group, 8352 Kimball Ave., Hangar 3, Chino.
