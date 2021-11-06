Saturday, Nov. 6
Hike the Valley, Eucalyptus South Loop, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Discovery Park Grand Opening, 10 a.m., 16461 Discovery Park Ave.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Student Pitch Competition, 3 to 6 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Daylight saving time ends.
Children’s festival at Chino Hills Hindu Temple, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road.
Monday, Nov. 8
Chino Hills Community Foundation meeting, 4 p.m., Chino Hills Community Room, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Youth Museum Fall Bingo Bash, doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner starts at 6:00 p.m., bingo games start at 7 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave., Chino.
Chino Cultural Foundation board meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: (909) 458-0359.
Blood drive, 1 to 7 p.m., Homecoming at the Preserve, 15620 Homecoming Drive, Chino.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Valley Democratic Club meeting on Zoom, 7 p.m. by visiting tinyurl.com/36arkcvk.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Free COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 McCoy Equestrian Center, Chino Hills.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
“Salute to Service” breakfast and ceremony, veteran’s day event, 8 a.m. flag raising ceremony, 8:30 a.m. breakfast and ceremony, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: chinohills.org/events.
Preserve office hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., Chino. Information: (909) 334-330.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day
Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
Coffee with a Cop, 9 to 11 a.m., Canabru Coffee, 14521 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Friday, Nov. 12
Chino Valley Chinese-English Church produce box distribution to the community, 10 a.m. to noon, 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Police and UCHOOZ celebrity basketball fundraiser, 6 to 9 p.m., Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Information: Sgt. Ted Olden, (909) 334-3055.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3478.
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., CrossFit, 15350 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
