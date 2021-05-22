Stephen Douglas McClure
Stephen Douglas McClure, age 73 passed away on 03/31/21 due to health issues.
Stephen was born and raised in San Bernardino, California in September 1947. Stephen attended San Bernardino area public schools. Stephen also obtained a variety of College Degrees while living in the San Bernardino area.
1970 San Bernardino Valley College~ Psychology
1975 Riverside City College~ Journeyman Electrician
1984 California State College~ Biology & Chemistry
1985 California State College~ Secondary Teaching Credential~ Chemistry
1988 California State University San Bernardino~ Master of Arts in Education
During Stephen’s life he enjoyed a variety of Careers. Becoming a Journeyman Electrician in Jan. 1976 after completion of an Apprenticeship with IBEW Local #477- San Bernardino, California. Stephen then went on to a Career as an Electrical Contractor until September of 1985.
In September of 1985 he went on to become an Honors Chemistry Teacher and Science Department Chairman from 1985 until his retirement in 2005.
From 1994-2000, Stephen also operated a Mobile Disc Jockey and Public Agency promoting many Ontario and Southern California Street Fairs and Classic Car Shows. After his retirement, Stephen, and his wife Dolores 20 years, relocated to NW, Arizona due to health reasons, where he spent his final years.
Stephen was a Registered Cherokee Indian with CNO, Oklahoma. He was a TERO Certified Artist and a Member of the First Families of the Cherokee Nation Member #767. Three of Stephen’s Ancestors Survived the Trail of Tears between 1838 to 1839.
Stephen loved to talk about his Cherokee heritage Culture. Also, he was extremely knowledgeable about his Indian background.
Remaining Family:
Wife: Dolores McClure
Children: Angel Aguilar, Stephen D. McClure JR, Alana McClure, Hannah Faye, Amy McClure, Sarah White
Stephen you are the Love of My Life, we will all Miss You So Much.
You are in a better place with the LORD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.