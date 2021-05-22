Gregoria Arellano
May 9, 1924 – May 8, 2021
Gregoria was born on May 9, 1924 in Chino, California and passed away May 8, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rafael Arellano and Siblings Reymundo Tapia, Mercedes Garcia, Esther Pacillas. She is survived by daughter Leticia Ferrino (son in law) Richard Ferrino of Ontario, California and grandchildren Mia, Ricky and Julian. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a lifelong Chino resident. She attended Mountain View and “D” Street Schools. She was a member of the Chino Congregational Church and Living Word Assembly in Chino.
She loved her hometown and churches she attended. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Nina and Tia to all.
Celebration of life will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, May 26, at Living Word Assembly Church 11887 Telephone Ave. Chino, CA 91710. Internment follows immediately at Pomona Cemetery.
