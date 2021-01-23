James C. Lower
March 28, 1943 - January 4, 2021
Jim was born on March 28, 1943 in Mexico, Missouri to James & Estelle Lower. He was the oldest of 6 children and the family moved to Long Beach, Ca. in 1946.
He worked for Ralph’s Market as a meatcutter/manager for 28 years and retired in 1994 due to a massive heart attack.
Jim and Cindy moved to Chino from Artesia in 1972. He enjoyed driving around town in his 1954 Kaiser or 1964 Ranchero.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cindy and his 5 children, Laura Lower Bruemmer, Jim, David (Lily), Steve and Robert (Kelly) Lower. His 5 grandchildren, Daniel, Steven, Mattea, Shaun and Ivy. His siblings, Brian (Jun), Janice, June (Larry), and Ernie.
He was predeceased by his son, Shaun (2000), son-in-law, Tony Bruemmer (2012), grandson Jacob (2012), his parents James(1966) & Estelle(1969), sisters Beverly(1945), Joyce(1948) & Sue White (2016).
He will always be remembered for his smile and great handshake and by his gift of sharing the gospel by giving people a cross or bracelet that says “Believe” “God’s got it in His hands”.
He loved going to Crosspoint Church in Chino & greeting everyone he came in contact with, especially new people. Memorial services will be held outside at Crosspoint Church, Sunday Jan. 31, 2021 at 1:00P.M. with Covid restrictions.
