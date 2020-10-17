Ronald William Forbes

July 5, 1943 - October 5, 2020
Ronald Forbes was born July 5th, 1943 in McKeesport, PA to William and Anne Forbes. Ron peacefully passed away on October 5th, 2020.
He retired from the United Parcel Service after 30 years. Ron had a passion for sports, his family and traveling the world with his wife Donna and many friends. Ron was a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and “pops” to many.
Ron is survived by his wife of 49 years Donna Jeziorski Forbes, his children Jeffery Oakes Forbes (wife Connie), David Forbes (wife Stephanie), J.S. Forbes, Kim Bartko, grandchildren Connor, Phoebe, Gary, Legacy, Kennedy, Jonathon and Jeremy. He will be reunited with his son Scott Oakes Forbes.
Ron’s “Celebration of Life” will be October 23rd at 3 p.m. Calvary Chapel Chino Hills located at 4201 Eucalyptus.
“Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength.
He will soar on wings like eagles.”
