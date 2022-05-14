Maria Guadalupe Maldonado Alvarez
June 16, 1936 – April 21, 2022
Maria Guadalupe Maldonado Alvarez was born on June 6, 1936 in Arteaga, Michoacán Mexico. She entered heaven on Thursday April 21, 2022 after a long courageous battle with diabetes and kidney failure. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Joaquin, mother Maria de Jesus Alvarez Landa, her father Gregorio Maldonado Gonzalez, brothers Pancho, Jose, Licha, Alberto her grandsons Gabriel and Jesus.
She is survived by her sister Anita, Pedro, Pablo, Rene, Mary and Maggie, her seven children Sandra, Jesus, Oliva, Alicia, Beatriz, Ana and Carlos and 18 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Maria’s pride was in her family and passion for her children and grandchildren over the years. She spent time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family.
Her greatest accomplishment was becoming a U.S. citizen and voting in her first election at the age of 70, after years of waiting.
She will be honored in a celebration of life on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Funeraria del Angel in Chino from 12 noon – 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.