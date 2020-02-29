Ken Peters
Ken Peters, a resident of Chino Hills, died Sunday, Feb, 23 at his home after a long illness.
He was 77.
Mr. Peters worked as a sportswriter for the Associated Press for 35 years, covering multiple Super Bowls, World Series, boxing fights in Las Vegas and UCLA and USC football.
Services are pending.
