David Brooks Browning III
March 19, 1970 - July 16, 2020
David Brooks Browning III, 50, a longtime resident of Rancho Cucamonga, died July 16, 2020 at Kaiser Fontana Medical Center. David was born March 19, 1970 at Baylor Hospital in Houston, Texas. He was the first son of David Brooks Browning Jr., and Maria Teresina Silva Browning (deceased). He is survived by his father, his brother Christopher Browning, his sister Felicia Browning, his fiancée/spiritual wife Ilian Ruvalcaba-Browning, his niece Linn Browning, and his children Joseph and Alonzo Browning from a previous marriage.
David received a B.A. in Speech Communications from Baylor University in 1992, and an M.A. in Educational Psychology from the University of Virginia in 1996. He began his career in education at University High School where he taught Public Speaking from 1993 to 1995. He moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1996. He was hired by LAUSD to teach 6th and 8th grade Math and English at Pio Pico K-8 Span School. In 2002, he accepted a permanent position as a teacher as a teacher at Chino Hills High School from 2002- 2020. While at CHHS, David’s passion as an educator flourished. He taught English, Study Skills, U.S. Government, Public Speaking, AP Government, and sophomore AVID students. David was also involved in extracurricular activities, and at one point was the JV Football coach and the Debate Coach. However, his involvement in AVID stood out and was very rewarding to him both as a human being and a teacher. His love for his profession and students was recognized on many occasions, but one he truly valued was being selected as Most Inspirational Teacher by his students in 2012. David was quick witted yet caring to all who knew him. His positive influence on the lives of others was shown by the outpouring of support he received, and the messages submitted by the many people whose lives he touched via the David Browning Memorial and Scholarship Fund.
David accepted Christ as his Savior in the fourth grade. He had no fear of moving on because he had placed his confidence in Jesus Christ. His loving sons, fiancée/spiritual wife, family, close friends, and students will forever miss his optimism, charm and radiant smile.
