Dolores Helen Villalpando Ortega
June 29, 1949 – Oct. 21, 2021
Dolores Helen Villalpando Ortega, 72, of Chino, California passed away
on October 21, 2021.
She was born on June 29, 1949 to Joe and Isabel Villalpando in Upland, California. Dolores was retired and lived her life for her children and grandchildren.
Dolores was predeceased by her parents Joe and Isabel Villalpando, her brother George Villalpando, and her Grandson Adrian Briones Jr.
She is survived by her children Aletha Briones and Grable Robert Ortega Jr., three siblings Joe and Andy Villalpando and Vivian Becky Lopez, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Dolores loved and was loved dearly by her family and the people she came across.
She will be greatly missed by everyone.
Services will be held on Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. in Chino.
