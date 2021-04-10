Mohammad “Gabriel” Ghate
June 17, 1991 – March 12, 2021
Gabriel Ghate, of Chino was born on June 17, 1991 to Mohammad Reza Ghate and Theresa Caudillo. He entered into heaven, where all the grief and pain are over on March 12, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father Mohammad Ghate Sr. and his grandmother, Simen Hajirnia.
He is survived by his mother Theresa, Tia Evelyn Lopez and cousin, Anthony Lopez. Gabriel left behind many friends and family that will affirm his kindness and generosity.
“We will miss you Gabriel”
Celebration of life mass is at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church located at 12686 Central Avenue, Chino at 10:00am on Monday April 12, 2021.
Reception will be immediately following mass
at 12370 Tebo Ave, Chino.
