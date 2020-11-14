Patty Jensen May
Patty Jensen May, 57, a resident of Chino Hills for more than 30 years, died Oct. 25, 2020 in Bullhead City, Arizona.
She was born Sept. 6, 1963 in Merced, California. She worked at the Chino Hills senior center and participated in several community events.
She is survived by her two daughters Brittany and Berlyn, her mother Linda, her father Robert, brother Keith, and her boyfriend Joe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, and a son-in-law Chad.
A memorial service was held Nov. 6.
