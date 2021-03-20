Loretta May Perez Franklin
11/26/32 - 01/27/21
Loretta was born November 26, 1932 in Pomona and entered heaven peacefully on January 27, 2021 at age 88. Loretta was born to Charles and Vera Perez. She lived in Chino all her life.
She is survived by her five children, Joe Diaz, Laurie Conrad, Susan Mendoza, Michele Diaz and Debbie Diaz and her six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Mom was a strong proud woman. She was a talented creative artist who enjoyed sewing and dancing. She loved her flowers and garden.Mom made our Christmas’s so special.
Whenever we see a beautiful sunset, we will think of you.
I know you are dancing in heaven.
We will forever miss you, until then,
Love You Mom.
