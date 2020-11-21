Dolores Ramirez Aguilera
Feb. 3, 1929 - Oct. 18, 2020
Dolores was born in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico & passed away, surrounded by family, at her home in Victorville, CA. She was a long-time resident of Chino, CA where she & husband raised their 9 children. She was a kind, loving person who opened her home to all. She will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Salvador Aguilera, daughter-in-law, Maria Aguilera, and grandchild, Joey Aguilera & his wife Lydia Aguilera.
Dolores is survived by her daughter; Evelyn Tomashek, sons & daughters-in-law; Jesus Aguilera, Joe & Sylvia Aguilera, Cisco & Vivian Aguilera, Sal Aguilera, Martin & Theresa Aguilera, David Aguilera, Tony & Gina Aguilera, Jorge & Gabriella Aguilera, 21 grandkids & 34 great grandkids.
She was laid to rest on November 20, 2020 at Forest Lawn in Covina Hills, CA.
Due to COVID restrictions, services must remain private and for immediate family only.
