Miriam Suarez
Nov. 25, 1933 - Nov. 9, 2021
Miriam Suarez was a romantic. Not only did she love romance novels and love stories, she also believed her wealth was her family, laughing and showing love for each other. She showed her love in the way she took care of her parents, the many, many, birthday cards she religiously sent everyone, her strong faith, and love of God. If wealth is a measure of love, then on November 9, 2021, Miriam Suarez passed away rich beyond imagination.
She was born November 25, 1933 in New York, NY to Benjamin Katzman of New York and Alice Salazar of Puerto Rico. She was the youngest of four children, and was raised in the Bronx. She graduated from James Monroe High School in 1951. Her love story began in 1952 when she met her husband, Emmanuel Suarez, at a church dance. The two graced the dance floor together for the next 58 years.
In 1961, they moved to Pomona, California, where Miriam met her BFF Flo Clare. The young supermoms would often pack 10 children and a playpen into a 1965 Barracuda and head to the beach. In 1969, after years of saving, Miriam and Manny bought their first and last home and moved with their five children to Chino.
Miriam was a strong and independent woman throughout her life. She worked for 20 years at First Trust Bank, first as a teller, then as a loan officer. She was also a member of the Young Ladies Institute (YLI) at St. Joseph’s Church, Pomona for 60 years, serving as treasurer for the last 10. She loved playing cards and Bunco. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Emmanuel, and brothers Sidney and Bernard. She is survived by her sons Emmanuel, Benjamin, Michael (Jane), Daniel, and her daughter Debra Tomiska (Robert); her loving sister, Alice; 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1150 W Holt Ave, Pomona CA
10 a.m., January 14, 2022
