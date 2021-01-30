Sandra Lynn McMullin
April 24, 1939 – December 20, 2020
Sandra Lynn McMullin, age 81, passed away on December 20, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1939 in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of James O. Griffin and Margaret E. Bounds, and grew up in Woodland Hills, CA. She married Gary D. McMullin in 1959 and together they raised 3 children. Sandra graduated from Canoga Park High School in 1957. She attended college at California State University, Northridge and at UCLA. Sandra and her family moved from Torrance, CA in 1976 to St. Charles, IL. She then moved to Richmond, IN, back to St. Charles, IL, and finally back to California in 1986 to San Clemente. Sandra and Gary lived in San Clemente until their divorce in 1999. In 2005, she moved to Chino Hills, CA to live near her daughter, and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. Sandra was a passionate woman and lived life to the fullest. She loved singing, dancing, talking and laughing; she always had something to say and her laughter was contagious. Sandra also loved traveling in her motorhome with her children, her grandchildren, and her dogs. She was thankful for her family and her life. She is survived by her children, Michael (Darlene), Janet (Larry), and Timothy (Michelle); 5 grandchildren, Justin (Pamela), Joseph, William, Trevor, and Logan; and 2 great-grandchildren, Hannah and Henry. She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Rebecca. A private memorial service will be held later in the year.
