Ernie T. Gonzales
Ernie T. Gonzales, 59, died Jan. 16, 2022 at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was born on May 7, 1962.Funeral services will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 444 E. Lexington Ave., Pomona.
