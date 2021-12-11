Lena Briano
May 2, 1932 - December 1, 2021
Lena Briano, age 89, passed away peacefully December 1, 2021 in Visalia CA. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mom, aunt and friend. Lena was born May 2, 1932 in Holtville, CA, the daughter of Casper and Magdalena Britschgi. She grew up shucking corn, milking cows and tending to the family farm with her siblings and mother. She graduated from Chino High School in 1950 and her first job that she loved, was as a telephone operator for General Telephone. In the mid-50s she met a dairy farmer, Albert Briano, and they married on November 15, 1958.
Mom kept busy as she had “6 kids in 8 years!!” In the ‘70s she was the butter churning champion at the LA fair and was invited to be on the Mike Douglas show. She was involved with the Women’s Club and 4-H for many years volunteering her time for various events. She was very proud to be part of the 1984 Summer Olympics and volunteered for the shooting competition at Prado Olympic Shooting Park in Chino, CA. Mom loved to be on the go and enjoyed adventures with her family and friends. You always knew where to find mom as she loved being in her garden and with her animals. We are so thankful she saw most of her family in June and was able to attend her granddaughter Jenna’s wedding in September in Idaho.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Albert “Papa” Briano and her sweet daughter, Dena Supino and several other relatives.
She is survived by her children Trudi Briano (Angelo), Albert Briano (Belinda), Linda de Graaf (Brian),
Jo Ann Fiscus (Jeff), Heidi Green (Dallas) and son-in-law Bob Supino. Grandchildren: Joseph Pedro (Jessica), Brieann Morais (Justin), Derek de Graaf (Julie), Austin de Graaf (Katie), Ethan de Graaf, A.J. Briano, Kory Briano (Elizabeth), Jordan Fiscus (Abby) and Jenna Conroy (Darren). Great grandchildren: Rylee, Gianna and Kade Pedro, Quinn and Evann Morais, Elijah and Joslyn de Graaf, William and Benjamin de Graaf, Bradley Briano, and Jackson Fiscus.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010, www.cityofhope.org
Viewing will be held 11 AM - 1 PM Friday, December 17th, 2021 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia. Prayer Service will be held 1 PM - 2 PM Friday, December 17th, 2021 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM Monday, December 20th, 2021 at Bellevue Memorial Park, 1240 W G St., Ontario.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
