Janice Rae Adams
May 5, 1939 - Feb. 12, 2021
Janice (Jan) Adams, 81 of Chino passed away in her sleep after a very long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Elwell, Michigan, the daughter of Clair O. Welch and Lila Curtis Welch. She married Kenneth (Ken) Adams on Sept. 26, 1960. They lived in Alma, Michigan until April 1962, when they moved to Barstow, California.
Jan worked for Bank of America for 40 years in various branches in the state as Ken’s employment opportunities dictated, settling in Chino in 1972. Jan was an active square and round dancing student, and with Ken became instructors of beginning students. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing. She was skilled at many crafts and hobbies, including crocheting bedspreads, decorating sweatshirts, making her own seasonal greeting cards, painting seasonal statuary pieces, and building seasonal yard items, which were sold at craft fairs.
Jan is survived by Ken, her husband of 60 years; sons Richard (Tracey) and David (Tammy), grandchildren Kevin, Chris, Amanda, Brian, Jason, Jenna, Emily, and Bethany; brother Gary; and the many wonderful caregivers who cared for Jan over the years of her illness.
Per Jan’s requests, there will be no public service or memorials. She arranged for her body to be donated to the UCLA Anatomical Gift Program for medical research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.