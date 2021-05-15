Frances “Kika” Yamas Delgado
December 1, 1926 – March 30, 2021
Frances “Kika” Yamas Delgado, 94, a lifelong Chino native passed away Tuesday morning, March 30, 2021 weakened by an accidental fall and advanced Alzheimers.
She was surrounded by her family in the masonry block home built by her husband ‘Mago’ on Ninth Street.
Frances was born on December 1, 1926 to Silverio Villalobos Yamas (Llamas) coming from Jahualica, Jalisco, Mexico in 1908 and Ricarda Arreguin Zuniga who arrived from New Mexico in 1910.
She loved her hometown, her church and her large multigenerational family of 11. She attended “D” Street School. She graduated from Chino High in 1945. The “Kid” Margarito “Mago” Delgado would admire his future sweetheart on campus. They married in 1947 after his return from WWII Army combat duty in both Europe and the Pacific.
Frances, a child of the Great Depression, raised her six children with old-style discipline, a stern gaze and a twisting pinch that got their attention. When her youngest, Frank, entered elementary school she began working for the Chino Unified School District as a bilingual instructional aide mostly at Anna Borba school. She retired with 20 + years in 1991. Frances’ story was featured in the Chino Champion April 28, 2007 edition as a long-time Chino resident.
It was with her faith that she prayed daily for special intentions in honor of Our Lady of Holy Rosary of Fatima with humble gratitude. She received all of the Sacraments at her parish, Our Lady of Guadalupe in Chino.
Always a small-town girl, she traveled throughout the U.S. She was able to visit the Vatican several times and made a pilgramage to the Sanctuary of Notre-Dame de Lourdes, France. She was a member of her church’s Ladies Club and taught catechism.
She is survived by her brother Paul Yamas and family, her six children, Martha Delgado of Los Angeles, Henry (Grace) from Lindsay, David (Sharon) from Chino, Helen Acree from Chino, Arthur (Melinda) from Ontario and Frank from Chino. She has 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Margarito, many siblings, and grandsons Alexander and Derrick Delgado.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D Street, Chino. Rosary will be recited Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7 p.m. and the funeral Mass celebrated on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 9 a.m.
Internment follows immediately at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona.
Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Chino.
In lieu of flowers, please send your gift to the Chino Valley Historical Society PO Box 972, Chino CA 91710
