Manuel Borges Ourique
10/10/21 - 2/6/2020
Manuel was born on October 10, 1921 in Paige, CA. He grew up & started his family in Artesia, CA, before settling in Ontario, CA where he lived for over 50 years. He married Mary Mendes Souza on July 27, 1944. He is survived by 2 sons: David B. Ourique (Delores) & John B. Ourique (Bernie), daughter Laurene Ourique, son in-law Gary Vicencia, 8 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary & daughter Julieann.
Services were held:
Rosary, Monday February 17, 2020 6pm
Funeraria Del Angel. 13002 Central Ave, Chino CA
Funeral, February 18, 2020 10am
Saint Margaret’s Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave, Chino, CA
