Maria Connie Tapia
June 26, 1930 – April 8, 2022
Maria Connie Tapia, known as Connie, a long-time Chino resident, lost her struggle with dementia. She was surrounded by her family when she peacefully went to the Lord on April 8, 2022. She was born in Brawley, California and grew up in Rancho Cucamonga. She attended Cucamonga Elementary School District and graduated in 1945 as valedictorian of her class. After graduation, due to family difficult times, she wasn’t able to attend high school.
Therefore, she pursued a higher education by spending time at the Cucamonga Library and reading a variety of books and literature. She studied English grammar, American history and solved mathematical problems from math books and other educational materials. The result of herself teaching was equivalent to a higher education. In addition to getting self-educated, she worked picking grapes during the summer seasons. A couple of years later, a senior couple, owners of a small winery, hired her to stock and label wine bottles. She worked there for six years, and then was recruited by Rodaine of California, a shoe factory in Pomona. She worked at the shoe factory for five years before meeting her future husband, Augustine, in October of 1955 at a wedding reception in Chino.
Augustine had just retired eight months prior from military duty in South Korea. Connie and Augustine were married on June 24, 1956. Their daughter, Connie Christine, was born in June of 1957. Connie quit working to become a full-time homemaker. Their son, David Arthur, was born in October of 1958. Their second daughter, Olivia Marie, was born in October of 1963. After her daughters started school, Connie returned to work as a bilingual instructional aide to teach limited English and non-English speaking students. She worked for the Chino Valley Unified School District and Ontario-Montclair School District for a total of 23 years as a bilingual instructional aide. During those years of service, she taught her students how to read, write and express themselves fluently in English. She enjoyed her work and loved to teach students who needed help. She cared for those children like they were her own. She was empathetic towards their situation since she too had attended school as a limited English-speaking student early in her life. Connie understood the importance of mastering the English language here in our country, the United States of America.
In her free time, Connie loved to listen to Mexican music. She loved to dance to Rancheras, Boleros Cumbia, Mambo, and Tango. She especially enjoyed cooking and baking and her specialties were chile rellenos, enchiladas, tamales and meatloaf. She was known for baking her special cakes, cookies, pies, pineapple upside down cakes, pumpkin pies, Mexican raisin bread and capirotada. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering, making her blouses, pillowcases, dish towels, and always helped making the drill team uniforms for her two daughters when they were members of the Chino High School Drill Team. In addition, her love of gardening is displayed by the beautiful plants and flowers she grew in her yard from a cutting or a seed. She could grow anything.
Prior to Connie’s dementia diagnosis, the family remembers her always as a very active, organized and accomplished lady of great strength. Connie was preceded in death by her son David Arthur, at the age of two years, two months; parents Ambrosio Rodriguez and Juana Castro Rodriguez; sister Sylvina, and brothers Rosario, Fernando, Paul, Vidal, and Ambrosio Jr. Connie is survived by her husband Augustine Tapia, daughters Connie Christine Almendarez (Mike), Olivia Marie Camacho (German); one granddaughter Leyna Camacho; and three grandsons Brandon Rayburn, Jonah Camacho, and Nathan Camacho.
She is also survived by her younger brother Aurelio (Rod) Rodriguez; sisters-in-law Jeannie P. Rodriguez, Dolores Delgado, Lupe Elias, Julia Tapia, and Celia Tapia, and many nieces and nephews. Connie will forever be remembered and missed by her family and friends who knew her. Connie was a beautiful, faithful, loving wife, and a loving, nurturing mother and grandmother.
On Thursday, June 2, 2022, a viewing of Maria Connie Tapia will take place at Funeraria Del Angel Mortuary, 13002 Central Ave. in Chino, from 4 to 6 p.m. The rosary will be prayed between 6 to 7 p.m. On Friday, June 3, 2022, Holy Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave. in Chino, followed by the gravesite burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona. A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion Post 299 Hall at 13769 Central Ave. in Chino.
