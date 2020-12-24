Juanita C. Quezada
August 29, 1931 - December 14, 2020
Juanita C. Quezada, 89, died on December 14, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital, Ontario, with her two sons by her side.
She was born August 29, 1931 in Pomona, California. Juanita grew up in Spadra (now part of Pomona near Cal Poly) and then moved to Chino following her marriage where she was a resident for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Hector Manuel Quezada. Juanita graduated from Pomona High School in 1949. She started her career as a stenographer, however spent over 25 years working as a school secretary at EJ Marshall Elementary School in Chino.
Her interests included spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, gardening and traveling, most recently traveling to Italy which she called the trip of her life. She will be greatly missed by her entire family.
She is survived by sons David (wife Sandi) of Chino Hills, and Steven of Ontario; 4 grandchildren, Andrew (wife Karli), Stephanie, Alexis and Zachary; 1 great grand-daughter, Emma.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no rosary or funeral mass celebrated at this time. A private viewing was held for immediate family only and she was laid to rest Tuesday, December 22 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.