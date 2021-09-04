Charles (Chuck) Steven Briones
Jan. 1, 1955 – Aug. 24, 2021
Charles (Chuck) Steven Briones, 66, of Yucaipa, California, former longtime Chino and Rancho Cucamonga resident, passed away suddenly August 24, 2021 at Redlands Community Hospital. Charles is survived by his wife Marcella Chacon Briones, of 45 years, and daughters Yvette and Kariann of Yucaipa.
He is survived by a brother, Amado (Chico) Vera, of Chino, and two sisters, Estella Briones of Arkansas and Annie Cameron of Chino. Charles was a 1973 Chino High School graduate.
He will be missed by many nieces and nephews, family, friends, and coworkers. Charles worked for the Department of Corrections for over 30 years, retiring in 2009.
Services will be Saturday September 11, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Funeraria del Angel in Chino. Burial to immediately follow at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
