Jim Nyenhuis
August 25, 1929 - December 6, 2020
Jim Nyenhuis took his final ride through heavens gates on December 6, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born the youngest of 15 children to Inze and Immigje Nijenhuis on August 25, 1929 in Heerenveen, Holland. He grew up riding horses and working on the family dairy farm. He immigrated to southern California in 1947 and milked cows by hand for work. He married the love of his life, Annie Hettinga on September 16, 1953. They soon started their own dairy business in Lynwood California and in 1957 moved their dairy operation to Chino California, retiring in 2017. Dairying was something he was born to do and it became his life long passion.
He loved his family more than anything and was very proud of them. His 8 children were blessed to have a great Dad who taught them to mind their manners, give a firm handshake and he always told them first you work then you can play.
A hard working humble man who never wanted for much, but was always ready to lend a helping hand to others. Whether riding around the neighborhood, working the cattle, or giving the grandkids a ride, his horse was always saddled and ready to go. Jim was country when country wasn’t cool, always wearing his cowboy hat and smoking a cigar. He loved sunshine, free shade, a good strong cup of coffee, and a nice cold beer on a hot summer day.
He is survived by his loving wife Annie of 67 years, 7 children, Theresa (Don) German, Ron (Cindy) Nyenhuis, Trudy (Derril) Ferriera, Garren Nyenhuis, Heidi (Bob) te Velde, Sharyl (Brad) Siegel, Jeff ( Brenda) Nyenhuis, and sister Sena Kiezer of Meppel Holland, 17 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 8 sisters, 5 brothers, his son Alan Nyenhuis and granddaughter Shayla Ferriera.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s name to Inland Christian Home, Ontario CA. Due to Covid a celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date.
