Bernadette Margaret Rhoades
06/28/1922 - 05/25/2021
Bernadette Margaret Rhoades passed away peacefully May 25, 2021 at her home in Chino, CA. She was born June 28, 1922 to Napoleon Fiola and Mary Louise Lapre’ Fiola in Fall River, MA. She was the fourth child in a family of 12 children with one sister and 10 brothers. The Fiola family moved to California during WW II. She married Albert J. Bouchard in 1945 with whom she raised 5 girls. Following the death of Albert in June 1997, she married Vincent Rhoades in the year 2000. They were together until his death in 2009.
Bernadette is survived by her 5 daughters (spouses): Jeanne Bouchard-Hall (Bob), Carol Kusleika (Tom), Linda Dichirico (Bob), Joan Albertus (Mark), and Audrey Pendleton (Greg), 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Daniel Fiola (Kathy), who resides in Oregon plus many nieces, and nephews. Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by one grandson Austin Gregory Pendleton. Through her years of participation in the Ontario Colony Dance Club and the Chino Senior Citizens’ exercise class she also leaves behind many friends.
Bernadette held various factory jobs during her work years including a position at General Dynamics when located in Pomona and her last 9 years at Pneudraulics, Inc. She loved homemaking, music and dancing, but above all she loved her family. She was a devoted Catholic.
A memorial mass will be held for her at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church in Chino on June 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon. The luncheon will be at Bernadette’s home. Directions will be given out at the memorial mass.
