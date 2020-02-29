Sara Macias
Sara Macias, who with her husband Antonio Macias, founded Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurants in Ontario, Chino, La Verne and Upland, died Feb. 1, 2020. She was 87.
Mrs. Macias was born June 5, 1932 in Cumato, Michoacan, Mexico. She and her husband came to the United States in 1961 and opened their first Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant in 1974 in Ontario. Mr. Macias died in 2016.
A funeral Mass for Mrs. Macias was held Thursday, Feb. 27 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alta Loma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.