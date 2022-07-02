Linda Jean Vander Veen
A longtime resident of Chino Hills, Linda Jean Vander Veen, of Commerce City, Colorado passed away on Thursday May 26, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born Linda Jean Shumake in Los Angeles, California. Her family had just celebrated her 73rd birthday on May 24. She passed away after a two and a half year battle with Parkinson disease.
Linda is survived by her husband Frank J. Vander Veen and by her three sons, Steven Moore, Jeffrey (Shawna) Moore, Jarrod (Jessica) Pearce, stepsons Allen (Susi) Vander Veen, Brian (Sherry) Vander Veen, and stepdaughter Shelly Vander Veen, her brother Jerry (Linda) Malin, sister Patty Oaks, her Aunt Martha Craig and her ex-husband Larry Moore. She also leaves five grandsons, Bailey Lidderdale, Nathan Lidderdale, Andrew Moore, Ivan Moore, and Austin Vander Veen. Brothers-in-law John (Audrey) Tjaarda, Marvin Hieb, Sam Vander Veen (Rose Braken), Richard (Clara) Myers, sister-in-law Cindy Lower, and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Casmer Malin, her mother, Margaret Loius Shumake, her aunt, Jenny Jones, Uncle John Craig, grandson Ryan Moore, sister-in-law Ida Heib, brother-in-law Jim Lower, nephew Shawn Lower and daughter-in-law Catherine Lambardo.
Linda was a long time real estate agent and trainer for Century 21, Diamond Bar, California and Richard King, Century 21, Chino Hills, California, receiving many awards for excellence. She was smart and witty. She was always there for her agents and loved to see them be successful.
For many years Linda and Frank taught Sunday School at Immanuel Lutheran Church and Crosspoint Church in Chino.
Linda was loved by so many and had a special glow that revealed her soul to those around her. The world lost a beautiful person and heaven has gained a faithful servant.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Redemption Calvary,
12001 Oakland Street in Henderson, Colorado 80640 on June 17th at 11:00 am. Pastor Cody King will officiate. If you would like to donate flowers please have them at the church before 9 am. If you are so moved there are two ways to make donations in Linda’s memory: • https://www.gofundme.com/f/linda-vander-veen-memorial-fund • https://redemptioncalvary.churchcenter.com/giving
