Jerald Edwin Czeschin (Jerry)
March 3, 1939 – November 8, 2020
Jerald Edwin Czeschin (Jerry) age 81 passed away November 8th, 2020. He was born March 3rd, 1939 to Edwin and Dorothy Czeschin in Colorado Springs. Co.
Jerry graduated from Chino High School in 1957. Jerry was a member of the diving and swim teams. He also was a lifeguard and swim instructor. He graduated from Chaffey College and was a US Army Veteran. Jerry was an avid and wonderful dancer for many years. He retired from JCPenney and later retired from Sears, Roebuck & Co. After retiring his dream came true when he purchased and moved to his home by the ocean. He loved his plants and his many fish tanks. Jerry loved life and thought every day was a “good day”. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Jerry is survived by a sister Molly and husband Jerry, daughter Julie and husband Tony, daughter Kristie and husband Randall, stepson Donnie and wife Becky, stepson Darin, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Edwin Czeschin and mother Dorothy Czeschin and brother William Czeschin. Jerry passed away peacefully surrounded by family members. The family will hold a private service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.