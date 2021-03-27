Virginia Elizabeth Braun
March 1, 1925 – March 14, 2021
Virginia E Braun, 96, passed away of natural causes on March14, 2021 in Ontario, CA. She was born March 1, 1925 in Yoakum, TX to Levi Stamp & Minnie Mae Woody.
Virginia married Clarence “Brownie” John Braun in 1944. They had eight boys and one girl.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Clarence and sons Michael Roy, John Allen and David James.
Surviving are sons Gary Lee of Ontario, CA, Edward Arnold (Denise) of Saginaw, TX , Robert Steven of Bullhead City, AZ, Kevan Wayne (Judy) of Ontario, CA, Victor Harold (Mary Ann) of Joplin, MO, daughter Kathleen Mae of Trevor, WI and daughter-in-laws Frances (Allen) of Jurupa, CA and Chelsea Josie (Michael) of La Habra, CA.
Virginia is survived by a multitude of grandchildren, some by birth, all by love.
The graveside services were held on March 25th
at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario.
“Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another”
~ Our mom lived this.
