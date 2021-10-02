MARIANA MADRIZ
April 3, 1917 - September 12, 2021
Mariana Madriz passed away at 104 years old at Inland Christian Home in Ontario where she had resided since August 2020.
She was born April 3, 1917, in San Jose, Costa Rica. She was a resident of Chino since 2001, living with her oldest daughter and son-in-law, Shellie and Jim Trounson, and two grandchildren.
She raised her two daughters in Washington, DC, and in 1982 retired from her job after 27 years. In 1996, she moved to California with her daughter and family. Mariana was a hard-working, happy woman and very devoted to her family. She brought many of her Costa Rican traditions with her and liked cooking for family gatherings, catching up with everyone and playing with the kids.
She enjoyed Christmas festivities and even adopted the American Thanksgiving tradition! She loved her life in the United States and called this her home.
Until she was 100, she spent time growing vegetables, embroidering and sewing. Ms. Madriz has two daughters, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. The family is grateful to the staff at Inland Christian Home for the loving care Mariana received, and to VNA Hospice for their support during this time. Currently no services are planned.
