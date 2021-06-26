Annie Deniz
August 18, 1946 - June 14, 2021
We lost our beloved Annie Deniz on June 14, 2021. She was 74 years old. She was a lifetime resident of the Inland Empire, living in Chino for over 50 years. She is remembered as a wife, mother, sister, and a lover of dancing and painting.
She was a teacher in the Ontario-Montclair for
34 years, touching the lives of so many people in her wAnnie is survived by her high school sweetheart Robert Deniz, who she was married to for over 56 years, her sons Bobby Deniz & Mark Deniz, her daughter Mary Walters, five granddaughters Constance, Alexandria, Ariana, and Adrienne, two grandsons Chase and Dylan Deniz, and her siblings Christine Swingle, Stella Spigelmire, Margaret Galindo, and Tommy Herrera. She is also saying goodbye to many nieces and nephews she loved like her own. Finally, she is survived by all her friends, colleagues and extended family that she loved dearly.
She asks all of us to be a light of good in the world and love each other.
Her viewing will be Monday, May 28th at Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona from 4:00PM-8:00PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.