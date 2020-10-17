Tony Cardoza

February 10, 1946 - October 8, 2020
Tony Nunes Cardoza, a longtime Chino resident, passed away at his home, with family at his side, on October 8, 2020, at the age of 74.
Tony was born in Raminho, Terceira, Azores, Portugal on February 10, 1946. His family emigrated from the Azores in 1959. At 13 he continued dairy work in Helendale, Corona, Mira Loma and Ontario, as a milker, and upon retirement in 2008, as a dairy foreman, for over 50 years. He married Jesuina Couto in 1972 in the Azores and moved to Chino in 1973, where he resided 47 years. He was a hard worker, but also deeply devoted to his faith, in God and the Holy Spirit, and to his family.
Tony was very proud to be Portuguese and American. Tony was a longtime member of the Chino Valley D.E.S. Hall, where he served on a committee and volunteered for the Holy Spirit festas, and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed horse races and sports, especially baseball ( NY Yankees), football (Raiders) and soccer (Benfica), card games like pinochle and sueca, Portuguese danças, bullfights and festas in Chino and around California, but especially visiting, laughing, sharing wine, or just shooting the breeze, with family and friends.
In his retirement years, Tony was at the Chino Senior Center and enjoyed their “warm cheers, friendly chatter and social events,” helped at Chino Neighborhood House for food giveaways, did recycling, attended city events like car shows and music in the park, or just liked sitting and chatting with friends. He loved family time with his children and grandchildren, holding them as babies, and watching them grow, play and be happy.
Preceding him in death are his father Joao, mother Olivia, and brothers Frank and Henry Cardoza. He is survived by brothers Joao and Joe Cardoza, sister Mary Meneses, brother-in-law Matt Meneses, sisters-in-law Lynn Vieira and Mary Cardoza, four grown children, Annette Meneses (Bayron), Roger Cardoza (Emmy), Brian Cardoza (Denise) and Allicia Reynoso (Phillip), and five grandchildren, Enisa, Jacob, Olivia, Analina and Viviana.
We miss him very much, and will never forget him.
The Cardoza Family will pray for and mourn Tony with:
- Rosary, Wednesday, October 28, 7:30 PM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino, CA 91710
- Funeral Mass, Thursday, October 29, 10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino, CA 91710
- Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
- Reception immediately following at Chino Valley D.E.S. Hall
*Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the rosary and mass will be outside, masks required, social distancing, closed casket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.