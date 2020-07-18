Eduardo Martins Sanceau
February 8, 1941 - July 11, 2020
Eduardo Martins Sanceau was born on February 8, 1941 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and passed away at the age of 79 on July 11, 2020 in Fontana, CA after a long battle with Parkinsons. He lived in Brazil until 1964 where he served in the Brazilian military and then went to pharmacy school in Rio de Janeiro. He moved to the United States in 1964 and attended Fullerton Community College, Cal State Fullerton, Cal Poly Pomona where he received his teaching credential and the University of La Verne where he received his M.A. in administration. He taught 31 years in the Chino Unified School District as an elementary school teacher beginning with Richard Gird Elementary and with the opening of Alicia Cortez Elementary School until he retired in 2003.
His love of soccer was exuded by coaching his students in and out of school, coaching his son Marcello, watching his grandsons play and is very well known and identified by his everyday Brazilian soccer team attire he wore as often as he could. Mr. Sanceau was tough on his students but they would always return to thank him for encouraging and instilling educational values - especially in math. He also taught his own children while at Cortez as well as other close family members.
He married the love of his life, Laura Sanceau on May 5, 1974 and this year celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife Laura, his brother Reginaldo Sanceau, four children Allan, Lucia, Sonia, and Marcello, their spouses Maricela, Jamelle and Michelle and twelve grandchildren, Damian, Cassandra, Richard, Ryan, Robert, Alex, Damien, Genaro, Gianni, Angelo, Alessandro and Lucca. He was met in heaven by his parents and his daughter Monica. His continuous dedication to his family, encouragement, love of life, joy of learning, warmth, kindness and generosity will be deeply missed.
Due to COVID, the family will be having a private celebration of Eduardo’s life. His family has set up a scholarship in his name and is hoping to set up a physical memorial in his name at Alicia Cortez Elementary School. If you’d like to contribute to his memorials, please contact his daughter at lsgibbs13@gmail.com
