Dorothy Briggs
April 26, 1944 – January 20, 2022
Dorothy was born in Long Beach, California as Dorothy Ybarra on April 26, 1944. She attended Bishop Conaty Catholic School.
She met her husband Robert Briggs in Long Beach, California and they married in 1965. Dorothy and Robert were married for 56 years. They were residents of Chino since 1976.
She worked as a Travel Agent for 30 years. She loved her job and selling people their Dream Vacations. Even worked for NASA booking all their travels. She traveled the world. She called it work with the travel industry, but we knew it was her fun.
She is survived by her husband Robert Briggs, and three children, Therese, Bridgette and Robert Briggs Jr. with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was hospitalized for over a month while having two surgeries but lost her battle on Jan. 20, 2022, at Loma Linda Hospital. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Burial Arrangements are pending. Please contact Robert for further information.
